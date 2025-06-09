New road brings relief to Seaqaqa residents

[Photo Credit: Fiji Roads Authority]

Students and teachers of Vunimanuca Primary School in Seaqaqa are happy with the sealing of Kawakawavesi Road and the school frontage.

More than 70 students will benefit from the upgrade, which makes travel safer and easier.

In the past, dust during the dry season and mud during the rainy season made it hard for students to get to school and often caused sickness.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Roads Authority]

The school says the new road is a big help, and they are thankful for the work done.

A total of 364 meters of road has been sealed by the Fiji Roads Authority, which is continuing work to improve roads in communities around the country.

