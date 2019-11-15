Moore assures safe Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge

The Fiji Roads Authority says adverse weather conditions have delayed the opening of the new Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says they are waiting for the final inspection before the bridge can open to traffic.

Moore says the FRA wants to ensure the Bridge is safe for commuting especially that it is a crucial link between Lami and Suva.

“There’s been a few delays in sealing the last section of the road ad opening up the Bridge because there has been very adverse weather over the last couple of week, just at the time we want to seal the road, we can’t seal the road if it’s wet otherwise the seal won’t take. Unfortunately, it was coincidental that as we are about to seal the rain came so we had to delay it slowly.”

Moore adds the new Bridge is located on a silty area, and the contractors had to ensure the structure is well settled to avoid any sinking in the future.

He has also assured the public that the bridge piles have all settled on the solid bedrock.

“The massive concern over Tamavua was the ground condition on the Lami side, it wasn’t so bad on the Suva side but we had up to 50 meters of silt depth on the Lami side and to consolidate that and to get piles under control and put into the ground has been a major challenge, it’s been successful, we’ve done it.”

Meanwhile, Moore has clarified that traffic caused in the past few weeks is due to the ongoing work on the approach to the new Bridge.

The Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge is expected to open within the next two weeks.