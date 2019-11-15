Materials are up to standard: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority has provided clarification on materials being used to patch potholes.

This follows concerns that poor quality repair work is being carried out along some badly damaged roads.

However, FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the standard of material has not been compromised even though they could not access the Rewa Asphalt Plant due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

For a short period contractors used a stone aggregate material known as AP40.

“There are some new innovations that are coming through. Some of those innovations require quite a large amount of investment in plant. So the materials we have in Fiji, if they are managed and extracted properly and if they are applied properly then there is nothing wrong with the materials used in Fiji”.

The FRA is now moving towards rehabilitating entire sections of roads that have been damaged for years and are in urgent need of repairs.