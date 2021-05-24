Home

Roads

Levuka resident concerned with bad roads

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 28, 2022 1:59 pm
The road condition in Levuka

A Levuka resident claims the roads in the old capital are only fixed when a government minister or high-ranking official visits their shores.

Speaking during a talanoa session with Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at Town Hall yesterday, Anthony Sahai highlighted the roads have been in a bad state for the past 10 to 15 years.

He claims roads are only fixed on a temporary basis, and that too when a government minister or senior official is due to visit them.

The acting PM apologized to Sahai for feeling that roads are only fixed for high-level visits.

Sayed-Khaiyum says he has already had talks with Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, who has outlined a program for Ovalau.

He adds work on the program has been delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

