FRA aims to strengthen internal processes

Acting Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer, Apisai Ketenilagi, has emphasized the organization’s commitment to enhancing its internal systems and operational frameworks.

He said this as he highlighted the steps being taken to improve process efficiency, resource management, and project execution.

“At the same time, we are trying to develop our capacity within the organization for the resource capacity to be able to perform that responsibility in terms of managing and controlling the projects in a more efficient and effective way, especially with the due process that had to be followed.”

Article continues after advertisement

The acting CEO said following processes was crucial for ensuring that projects were completed on time and within budget, thereby maximizing the FRA’s impact.

He also emphasized the importance of following proper procedures, such as timelines and budgeting.

Ketenilagi said given the $300 million Asian Development Bank support for the reconstruction of four critical bridges, it was important that that control mechanisms should be in place to review and improve the FRA system.

He said the improvements were expected to ensure better accountability and efficiency, enabling the FRA to fulfill its mission of enhancing connectivity and accessibility for all Fijians.