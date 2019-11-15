Contractors told to fix Karsanji Street

Karsanji Street in Suva which was recently rehabilitated is now being fixed by contractors at their own cost.

Fiji Roads Authority’s Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad confirms they identified issues with the road surface and raised concerns with the company responsible.

He adds the contractor has been told what repair method to follow.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not just from the public, we have taken the thing to our contractor as to what had happened and they are doing all the repairs at their own cost. We are not paying them anything, we have just told them what the repair method is supposed to be and they are doing the thing at their own cost so you will see there were some works done two nights ago.”

Prasad says in the next eight months the FRA will be rehabilitating a number of streets in the greater Suva area.

“There are a few more works to be done to the level of service that is required. What’s happening on that road is the holding strategy. We have got the SARUP 2 projects and Karsanji is one of the roads that will be upgraded as part of the SARUP 2 project.”

The FRA is also carrying out roadworks on severely deteriorated sections of roads in the Central Division.