Contractors mobilized to clean the road

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging motorists to be cautious of the fuel spill between Deuba and Namatakula.

FRA says there is fuel all over the road all the way around the hills and sharp bends between Deuba and Namatakula which is hazardous.

The Authority believes this is due to a leaking fuel truck which went past the area.

Contractors are being mobilized to the site to clean the road.