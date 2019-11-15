Home

Contractors mobilized to clean the road

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 29, 2020 7:14 am
The Fiji Roads Authority is urging motorists to be cautious of the fuel spill between Deuba and Namatakula.[Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging motorists to be cautious of the fuel spill between Deuba and Namatakula.

FRA says there is fuel all over the road all the way around the hills and sharp bends between Deuba and Namatakula which is hazardous.

The Authority believes this is due to a leaking fuel truck which went past the area.

Contractors are being mobilized to the site to clean the road.

 

