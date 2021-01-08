10 bridge projects currently in progress: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority will be working on 15 critical bridges this year.

FRA Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says out of the 15 they are expecting at least 10 to be completed by the end of 2021.

Prasad says there are 10 bridge projects currently in progress and most of them are along King’s road.

Prasad says Matawale Crossing in Navosa is one of the major bridges they will work on.

“It usually washes out so we are actually building a two-lane bridge. This will save us money and not going back to do reinstatement. We expect it to be completed by July.”

He adds the other nine projects are also being carried out in Viti Levu.

The FRA has $334.8 million for capital expenditure focusing on the replacement of critical bridges, roads, and crossings.