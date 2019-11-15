Road accident lands 12 in hospital

Twelve people sustained serious injuries following an accident at Nasole Road in Nasinu last night.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old whilst turning into Nasole Road collided with a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man.

The victim was travelling from Suva to Nasole while the suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was driving towards Suva.

The victim, who is a Graphic Designer living in Wainivula Road, Caubati had seven people in his vehicle including a baby.

The suspect who lives in Valelevu was driving a rental with three occupants.

All 12 are currently admitted at Valelevu Health Centre and the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Police investigation continues.