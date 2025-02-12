RNZAF squadron homecoming to Fiji

[ Source : Fiji Police ]

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon from No. 5 Squadron recently returned to Suva.

Flight Lieutenant Stuart Glendinning was in charge of the crew of 21 that made the flight to Fiji.

Lieutenant Glendinning says Fiji is their spiritual home as RNZAF No. 5 Squadron was formed in Fiji in 1941 to provide a long-range maritime patrol force to the region during World War II.

Since then, No. 5 Squadron has conducted maritime patrols, participated in search and rescue missions, and any other tasks as requested by governments in New Zealand and the Pacific, over the vast South Pacific Ocean.



The landing at Nausori International Airport was a first for the P-8A which has always landed at the longer Nadi International Airport.

Flight Lieutenant Glendinning says while in Fiji they met with local agencies including the Fiji Maritime Surveillance Rescue Coordination Centre, the Fijian Nation Disaster Management Office, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the New Zealand High Commissioner and staff, as well as deployed NZDF personnel.

He adds these meetings were invaluable to growing and improving their relationships with their Fijian partners.

