Rising youth sexual offences a concern for Police

The Sexual Offence Unit of the Fiji Police Force is closely monitoring troubling trends in the country, where youth sexual offences continue to rise.

Sergent Una Mateiwai highlights ongoing concerns, with the highest teenage pregnancy rate in the country, including the youngest mother aged nine and the youngest father aged 13.

She adds that young offenders have now gone down to as young as five years old.

Mateiwai urges community responsibility to protect children, emphasizing that law enforcement will only intervene as a last resort.

“Law has no village. No one is above the law. Law comes, does its part, and leaves,”

During their stay in Rotuma, awareness sessions were conducted across all seven districts, focusing on prevention and the legal consequences of offences involving youth.

