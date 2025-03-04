Rise in elder abuse worries Ministry

Hon. Sashi Kiran

The rising cases of elderly abuse, neglect, and even suicide have become a major concern for the Ministry of Social Protection.

Minister Sashi Kiran, responding to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s opening speech in Parliament, highlighted the disturbing trend of abuse against older persons, stressing the urgent need for action.

Kiran says they will also review the Council of Older Persons Act 2024.

She says the review of the acts, which is more of an administrative document, will allow the incorporation of intervention mechanisms to protect the rights of the older persons.

“Through the National Council of Older Persons, we are rolling out the creation of spaces for older persons in each district. When seniors come to urban centers to collect their allowance, we are hoping they could come to a place of networking and be able to access various services, including counseling.”

Kiran says that by regular interaction and support, they intend to reduce the number of cases.

He says through district advisory councillors and Turaga ni Koros, they hope to be able to document those who are confined to homes and plan visitations and support programmes.

The ministry is also requesting leading with faith-based organizations to create spaces and events for senior citizens in their local centers regularly to help with the emotional and mental well-being of senior citizens.

