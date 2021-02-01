Home

News

Rice needs to be an essential Fijian crop: PM

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 1, 2021 12:15 pm

Farms in Fiji produced 5,748 tonnes of rice last year.

While Commissioning the Communal Rice Farming Scheme in Bavu Village, Nadi, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama revealed domestic crops supplied a mere 13% of rice sold in Fiji.

Bainimarama says the remaining 87% represents opportunity.

He says due to the severe economic impact of the pandemic, they can’t let opportunities like rice planting go to waste.

The PM says the Bavu Communal Rice Scheme is a first-of-its-kind initiative to help farmers cash-in on the growing demand for rice in Fiji.

He says they supply seeds and assist with land preparation as well as a platform called “We Rice Up”, to help Fijians gain the technical know-how and machinery to become rice farmers.

He says while many of us are used to farming certain types of crops like dalo, cassava and Yaqona there’s a huge potential to tap into the rice industry.

Bainimarama adds that given the demand for rice, it’s time to add it to the list of essential Fijian crops.

