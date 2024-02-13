Rice farmers to benefit from timely assistance

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook]

A total of 133 rice farmers in Dreketi, Macuata will benefit from the current drainage works that are being conducted with the assistance of the Chinese Government.

The contract was awarded to China Railway Group who then sub-contracted the work to a local company to carry out the clearing of drains in the Dreketi Irrigation areas.

During the 90 days the contractor will clear 18.9 kilometres of drain especially the inlets and outlets in the rice fields.

There are currently 1,147 acres of rice farms in Dreketi and the drainage works currently being conducted will help farmers in clearing their bogged farms due to the heavy rain that they have been experiencing in the last few days.