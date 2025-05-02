RFMF pushes for changes

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is calling for a review of compensation, benefits, and career progression to help retain skilled officers.

These weaknesses were highlighted in Parliament following the review of the RFMF’s 2019 to 2022 annual reports.

The Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, says there is a need to develop a structured mechanism to reward officers returning from further studies, alongside a review of veterans’ benefits under the Ministry of Defense.

She encourages the continued expansion of public relations efforts and cadet training programs to enhance community engagement and discipline among youth, while instilling values of integrity and service.

“The Committee believes that by implementing these recommendations, the RFMF will not only enhance its operational effectiveness but also reaffirm its commitment to democratic principles, transparency, and public accountability.”

While supporting this recommendation, Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto said the military and the Ministry of Education should work together to review cadet training, ensuring it has a positive impact on students and is effectively implemented in schools.

“I think the syllabus of the cadet training they’re doing now is the same one that the Honorable Prime Minister went through when he did cadet training at QVS. Time has changed. I think there could be a separate program for those in boarding schools and a separate curriculum for those in day schools.”

He says the system is outdated, and a thorough review is needed to help the military carry out its work effectively.

