Returning teachers face setbacks

[ FilePhoto ]

Teachers returning to Fiji after overseas contracts face setbacks, often starting at the lowest pay scale despite their international experience.

Acknowledging this, Minister Aseri Radrodro urges them to stay, emphasizing their vital role in shaping the nation’s future.

Radrodro acknowledges their challenges and assures that the ministry is working to address them.

“We hope that just by reminding them the important role that they play, that they have in molding the future citizens of Fiji, apart from the financial benefits, apart from the other financial and non-financial benefits that we may not be able to satisfy.”

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga says that while returning teachers are recognized for their experience, government policies classify them as having a break in service.

“When they come back to Fiji, they are regarded as teachers with more experience, but because of government civil service conditions, if there’s a break in service, they are placed at the starting level.”

Manumanunitoga believes that more action is necessary to retain teachers.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry is optimistic that teachers will continue to inspire and shape Fiji’s future through their commitment to quality teaching.