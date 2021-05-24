Home

Retired military officer charged

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 25, 2021 8:49 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

A 63-year-old retired military officer has been charged with one count of Malicious Act contrary to Section 15(a) of the Public Order Act.

The retired officer is charged for publishing live videos on his social media account with the alleged intention of creating public alarm.

Police say the accused between the 15th and 20th of July allegedly fabricated and falsely spread locally and abroad by word of mouth through his Facebook account condemning the reality of COVID-19 with the intent to create alarm and public anxiety.

He will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Another investigation against a Government Authority also continues.

The investigation file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

