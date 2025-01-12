Retailers seek relief from hidden fees

As the push to make Fiji a cashless society continues, small-scale retailers are calling for reprieve, as hidden fees and charges are adding to their cost of doing business.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel claims hidden fees on e-commerce platforms are adding an extra burden on the retailers.

Patel says that in some cases, retailers are unaware of these fees, which results in them unintentionally breaching the regulations.

He adds that we should give the retailers some time to adjust to these changes.

“If the government and Reserve Bank want us to move in that direction, retailers should be given some relief from the transaction costs for MPAiSA, MyCash, and EFTPOS.”

Patel says they are also holding meaningful discussions with the retailers and the Consumer Council of Fiji to come up with amicable solutions.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they will continue to look at market trends to offer policy recommendations to the government and relevant agencies.

Shandil says their aim is to not repeat the issues that consumers have been facing for some time this year, as they want to develop concrete solutions moving forward.