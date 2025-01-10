Retail sector resilient despite labor challenges

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel acknowledged that the previous year posed significant challenges for the association, marked by a slow rate of growth in the retail sector.

He highlighted that while the western region experienced a boost in tourism, which helped drive economic activity, other areas, particularly in the central and northern regions, did not see the same level of recovery or growth.

Patel adds that the disparity in economic conditions across the country contributed to the overall difficulties faced by retailers, who were hoping for a more balanced recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well, the challenges have been vast in different fields. The 2024 was challenging because we had a little bit slow in the growth rate. Western side, the tourism was strong, but Suva and other sides didn’t experience that much strong growth.”

Patel stated that the labor shortage is a critical issue, with many workers leaving the retail sector for opportunities abroad or in other industries, leaving a difficult gap to fill.

He adds the association is working with the government on long-term solutions, including improving workforce training and incentivizing retention in the retail sector, stressing the need to address the labor gap quickly to help businesses operate at full capacity and support economic growth.