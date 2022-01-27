Home

Resort worker recalls horrific incident

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 7:42 am

The staff of a resort in Savusavu are still in shock over the senseless beating of their boss three days ago.

Hannibal Resort owner Katherine Winnings was severely beaten inside her home following a break-in early Thursday morning by an unknown person.

Resort Worker, Moimoi Caucau says they only realised something was amiss when Winnings was not responding to any of their calls.

Upon checking her, Caucau and another worker found her lying on the floor of her home battered and bleeding and unable to talk.

Caucau told FBC News it was evident that someone had broken into the home.

Winnings was then rushed to Savusavu Hospital and was discharged the following day.

However, she was rushed again to the Hospital yesterday after her condition failed to improve.

The 75-year-old lived alone in a property at the resort, located about an hour and a half away from Savusavu Town.

Caucau says this is the first time such an incident has happened at the resort property and they are still trying to come to terms with it.

He adds, the incident has left even the women staff fearing for their lives.

Police yesterday confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in relation to the alleged incident.

