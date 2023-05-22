Health

Resilient health systems needed: Doctor Lalabalavu

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 22, 2023 5:43 am

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Health Minister has called on the Commonwealth to support its efforts in the World Health Assembly to establish a Voluntary Health Fund for Small Island Developing States aimed at the effective and meaningful engagement of SIDS in meetings of the World Health Organization.

This includes efforts towards building resilient health systems for the protection and promotion of the health of all people.

Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this during the 8th edition of the World Heart Summit which took place in Geneva, Switzerland ahead of the 76th World Health Assembly.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Minister joined Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland and Health Ministers from across the Commonwealth for the 35th Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting on the eve of the 76th World Health Assembly.


[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting focused on accelerating efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage, while recognizing the challenges faced by the Commonwealth on inequities of access to quality and affordable health services, which has been exposed and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commonwealth Health Ministers also discussed the need to increase investment in health, including human resourcing, to strengthen the resilience of their health systems.

Doctor Lalabalavu spoke on Fiji’s Universal Health Coverage ambitions, with primary health care being one of its key drivers towards achieving Fiji’s ambitions.

He also highlighted some of the challenges associated with the surge in attrition rate for health care workers leaving health systems and the rising cost of the supply chain for medicines, medical supplies and medical equipment.

He informed the Commonwealth that these challenges, which were shared across the Commonwealth, continue to affect health systems and increases out of pocket costs for health service.

The CHMM also discussed opportunities and challenges relating to national and subnational capacity and capabilities for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, including through investing in equitable local manufacturing of health products and technologies.

Fear grips community following alleged murder

Alleged stabbing leaves community shocked

Fiji respects bilateral relations with PNG: Rabuka

Ministry accepts Namosi's move to withdraw from GCC

Use hospital facilities responsibly: Prasad

Alleged drug importers to front court

Resilient health systems needed: Doctor Lalabalavu

Sustainability of natural resources is crucial

President stresses importance of education

World aware of Pacific situation: Rabuka

Borron House tour excluded from Ratu Sukuna program

Alberta wildfire fighters hope rain, cooling bring relief

Ukraine aims to encircle Bakhmut as Russia says it captures city

Six-man Fiji go down in London 7s final

We got impatient: Leweniqila

Qalibau happy with weightlifting progress

Nadi wins Muslim IDC

Man City celebrate Premier League title with 1-0 win over Chelsea

Andy Murray pulls out of French Open

Medvedev outclasses Rune in Rome to capture first title on clay

Turbo, Schuster steal the show as Sea Eagles trounce Raiders

Kohli record ton in vain as Mumbai pip Bangalore to final IPL playoff spot

Koepka leads as PGA Championship set for final round shootout

Fiji held on to make London 7s final

Fiji through to London 7s semi-final

At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador soccer stadium

Fijians are dangerous in attack, says Gordon

Gutsy Dogs overcome Titans, Origin concern for Tino

AS Pirae to face Suva in the semi

Oakland is renaming a street "Tupac Shakur Way" to honor rap icon

3-day classical chess for Ratu Sukuna Day

Theft cases remain prevalent

Fiji advances in digital technology

Scheffler down but not out after rough day at PGA Championship

FDB supports carbon footprint reduction

Vendor creates awareness at ROC Market

Putin says battle for Bakhmut is over, thanks Wagner, army

DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney’s free speech lawsuit

Finishing an issue for Fijiana 15’s

We will work on our weaknesses: Derenalagi

Auliʻi Cravalho won’t reprise Moana role in live-action film

Davule and Tunidau’s hardwork commended

Weightlifting Fiji trial a success

Slow Start for Junior Bula Boys

Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires

Merino and Sorloth give Real Sociedad 2-1 win at Barcelona

Man on run after allegedly stabbing partner

Sick of sewage, Britons protest at water companies' pollution

Man found motionless inside vehicle

John Cena regrets former beef with fellow WWE veteran Dwayne Johnson

Florida's DeSantis seeks to disqualify judge in Disney case

Transgender Mississippi girl misses graduation after judge's ruling

Scorsese's eagerly awaited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premieres at Cannes

Mexico City airport resumes operations after volcanic ash forces shutdown

Man in custody for alleged murder

Accident claims life of Nadi woman

Road blockage cleared in Nabua

Teachers urged to be purpose driven

Fiji eagerly awaits first GCC meeting

Fiji 7s to face Australia in quarterfinal

Quality education and training needed: Dr. Ganesh

Thrilling last day for Muslim IDC

Climate relocation trust fund launched

Alumni wins Men’s Netball Championship

Motor show hailed a success

Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome

Man United beat Bournemouth to close on Champions League

Fiji 7s go down to Argentina

Drua still winless against Waratahs

Promising start for Fiji in London

Brooks steers Tigers to record win in 200th game

Handling errors hurt Fijiana 15s

Late Highlanders penalty denies Rebels in Super Rugby

Kennedy, Hynes shine as Sharks prove too good for Knights

Suva makes OFC Champions League semifinals

Tens of thousands gather in Belgrade protest over mass shootings

Junior Bula Boys set for Slovakia

Angelina Jolie takes aim at fast fashion with new venture

Roko Ului to represent Lau in the GCC

Waratahs after fourth successive win

White House, Republican team say no progress in debt ceiling talks

Valelevu Health Center to undergo renovation

Waqavonovono calls for men’s netball support

Kalinina hopes Rome run provides some comfort for Ukraine

Rights of Rotumans well-protected: Prasad

Plans to form the "Tea and Kava Student Association"

PNG servicemen invited for secondment: Rabuka

Rain fails to dampen the spirit of car enthusiasts

London court throws out lawsuit against Google over medical records

Silktails falls in Lautoka

White House says G7 aims to 'de-risk' dealings with China

Nebraska lawmakers pass restrictions on abortion, transgender medical care

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

Teba out, Radianirova in

Fiji to re-open chancery in PNG

We have the best available players: Male

FBI misused intelligence database in 278,000 searches, court says

Auckland and Lupe Ole Soaga OFC match postponed

Fibre optic extension project to strengthen communication network

Weeklong celebrations will feature public lectures: Vasu

Muslim IDC organizers commended

Rybakina defeats Ostapenko in rain-delayed Italian Open semi-final

Motor show will go on: Maharaj

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones show

US military leak suspect got offer to bolster intelligence skills

Instagram prepares Twitter competitor for summer release

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses dispute over Title 42 border expulsions

'Four Daughters' mixes documentary, fiction to portray Tunisian mother

WFO acknowledges challenges while praising Pacific Islanders' resilience

Rotuma to be part of GCC meeting

Fijiana 15s set for Wallaroos Test

Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira ordered to remain in jail ahead of trial

FHEC holds consultations with teachers

Doge’s long-awaited return to competitive rugby

Motor Show to be held in Suva today

Warriors to come firing at Suva in Luganville

Romania's Halep handed additional doping charge

Halves fire as Eels burn Rabbitohs

Barrett limps off but Reds cop dose of Blues

No more tsunami alert

We have to start well: Byrne

Tsunami waves observed following earthquake

iTaukei Trust Fund forks out $286K for GCC

Nabenu to bolster Suva’s defense

Accelerating solar mini-grid deployment in Fiji

First ever fisheries co-operative established

New recruits reminded to uphold the law

Expo provides platform for artisans

Motor show to attract car enthusiasts

Sony eyes finance unit listing, doubles down on entertainment

District reps shine at Muslim IDC

7.7 magnitude quake hits off Loyalty Islands, tsunami warning issued

Kohli not interested in 'fancy shots' with WTC final looming

Learn the signs: Dr. Veilawa

Fire Station important for Navua’s development

Vision Motors launches Wuling AIR EV

Accident causes traffic

Twitter alleges "unauthorized" data usage by Microsoft

Controversial 'Homecoming' film director attends Cannes premiere with cast

TikTok users file lawsuit to block Montana ban

Kuruleca urges heightened awareness on glue sniffing

PNG PM hosts Fiji delegation to dinner

Interactive display honouring Ratu Sukuna's legacy

Debut for Nakesa and Ravutia, Leweniqila to lead

Waratahs glad they’re not playing Drua in Fiji

Ford recalls 422,000 SUVs because rear view camera display may fail

Suva adopted by part of Luganville community

Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to Europa League final

Japan's Kore-eda angles for second Cannes win with 'Monster'

Panasonic plans multiple new battery factories in North America by 2030

FDB supports Suva’s first i-Recycle Hub

Medvedev downs Hanfmann, to meet Tsitsipas in Rome semis

World Food Program bolsters national food security

Monaco now the focus as Mercedes take a different direction

Michelle Yeoh's success encourages Asian actors

Hyundai, Kia agree to $200 million settlement over US car thefts

Partnership to provide customer solutions digitally

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses dispute over Title 42 border expulsions

Director says she will work with intimacy coaches after Cannes film furore

Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say

Hollywood actors' union asks members to authorize possible strike

Rabuka arrives in PNG for Indo-Pacific Forum

Debt default could trigger recession, Harris and Brainard warn

Foreigner faces fresh charges of sexual assault

U.S., Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact -USTR

Sting, Harry Styles and Raye among honourees at Ivor songwriting awards

Meta announces AI training and inference chip project

Ukraine says it shot down 29 of 30 missiles in Russian attacks

Fate of Colombia plane crash children unknown

Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan reunite on screen in Cannes competitor 'Black Flies'

Sexual identity not the focus in film 'Monster'

Democrats warn Biden against toughening aid for the poor

Inspection for sources of funds available

Former bank teller to face court for alleged theft

Vital points on the line for Drua

FNPF to lobby for reinstatement of 18 percent rate

Newcastle crush Brighton as top-four finish looms

Senior players to boost squad

FDB expands loan limits and empowers entrepreneurs

Suva eyes semi-final spot

Ratu Sukuna lesser-known educational journey unveiled

Supply chain among key pillars for IPEF negotiation

Community awareness and visits crucial

Eriksson and Harder to leave Chelsea at end of season

Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut

200 women artisans take part in Expo

Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments

Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere

Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Panthers muscle up to starve Broncos in comfortable win

Tuinakauvadra to earn first Wallaroos cap

AS Pirae fight back with injury time equaliser

FijiFirst MPs precluded from parliament proceedings

New WAF board reminded of critical role

PM commends WHO for assistance

‘The Bachelor’ senior citizen edition is coming

New Zealand police to start removing bodies after hostel fire

Doge set for potential debut

FICA committed to MSME financial literacy