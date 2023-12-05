Residents voice concerns over land lease challenges

Navua residents expressed concerns about difficulties in obtaining agricultural land leases and complications when leaseholders die.

A government taskforce involving representatives from various government ministries held talks at Namosi Provincial Hall to address these issues today.

A resident mentioned the challenge of needing around $10,000 for a new land lease.

iTaukei Land Trust Board Interim Chief Executive Officer Solomoni Nata acknowledged financial hurdles and suggested negotiating with the Lands Ministry or seeking assistance from the iTaukei Ministry.

For cases of deceased leaseholders, Nata advised obtaining a court rebate and following due process.

The taskforce plans to address pending land issues in Lomaivuna and Lakena tomorrow through engagements with farmers and residents.