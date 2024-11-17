Residents demand action on unsafe water supply

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Eighty families living in Korovuto Settlement on the outskirts of Nadi have been struggling with unsafe and unreliable water supplies for over 13 years.

The residents have been depending on boreholes for their daily water needs but the water quality has raised serious health concerns.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Tailasa Mavoa explained that the water from the boreholes often contains a white residue believed to be calcium hardness.

This residue, he said makes the water unsafe for drinking and presents potential health risks.

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Despite efforts to clean their water storage systems, according to Mavoa, the substance remains difficult to remove.

Mavoa said the community had made repeated appeals to authorities but so far, there have been no results. Despite the lack of progress, Mavoa remains hopeful that the Coalition Government will address their long-standing water issues.

The residents expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Rabuka for visiting and witnessing their daily struggles. They are hopeful that his attention to their plight will lead to real change.

During his visit to Korovuto, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the water crisis and assured residents that the government is committed to resolving the issue.

He confirmed that plans are in place to connect the settlement to Fiji’s water reticulation system with authorities taking the necessary steps to ensure that the residents will soon have access to clean and safe water.