Reporting mechanism to enhance preservation of resources

Conservation International Fiji has introduced a comprehensive reporting mechanism aimed at preserving natural resources in the province of Lau.

This initiative is part of the organization’s broader efforts to promote sustainable resource management and conservation practices across the region.

CIF National Director Mere Lakeba states that the nineteen Yaubula representatives engaged in discussions on restoration techniques and initiatives specifically tailored for the islands in Lau.

“So Lau, as a province, through the Masi ni Vanua, has pledged to plant 200,000 corals and 53,000 trees as part of the national commitment to plant 30 million trees over 15 years.”

Lakeba further explained that the Yaubula representatives had the opportunity to harmonize key indicators and milestones for their conservation efforts.

CIF Country Director Susana Waqainabete emphasized the unique biodiversity of Lau, noting that specific species found on each island are not seen anywhere else in the world.

“This is such a pristine place, and we need to protect it. We need to raise awareness among the people of Lau so that they can take ownership of the extensive endemism in the province and truly look after this pristine place.”

The implementation of this reporting mechanism demonstrates CIF’s dedication to environmental preservation and community interaction and represents a significant step toward sustainable natural resource management in Lau.