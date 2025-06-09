Report reveals schools struggling with counsellors and infrastructure

Parliament has flagged teacher shortages, increasing student misconduct and inadequate school infrastructure as urgent issues affecting the education sector.

This, according to the consolidated review report of the Ministry of Education, Heritage & Arts 2021-2023 annual reports which was presented yesterday.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua said the Ministry must act as student violence, drug use and attacks on teachers increase.

She reiterated the need for stronger parental engagement and full implementation of the parent-teacher partnership framework to address academic and behavioural challenges.

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence found only 35 professional counsellors are serving 917 schools, forcing teachers and child protection officers to provide counselling beyond their training.

Qereqeretabua recommended urgent recruitment of full-time counsellors in every district.

English proficiency is declining particularly in some Western Division schools, affecting both iTaukei and Indo-Fijian students.

The committee suggested reviewing assessment structures, reinstating school libraries with full-time librarians, implementing a literacy recovery program for Years 5 to 8 and promoting home reading.

Teacher shortages remain critical with over 500 secondary teachers leaving between 2021 and 2023.

Qereqeretabua urged improved retention incentives, permanent appointments for over 3,000 acting teachers and partnership with tertiary institutions to train teachers in high-need subjects like Mathematics and Physics.

Infrastructure challenges were also raised including urgent electricity, water supply and dormitory renovations in rural and maritime schools.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the Ministry was acting on the recommendations including establishing counselling hubs, improving digital connectivity and prioritising accommodation for rural students.

Opposition MPs called for better teacher remuneration, reduced workload, and compulsory parental participation in counselling sessions.

Qereqeretabua described the report as a roadmap for change and urged Parliament to ensure schools have the resources to provide safe, inclusive and effective learning environments.

