Replicating climate solutions in Pacific

New Caledonia has successfully implemented a number of climate change projects, and see no reason why other small island Pacific nations cannot use their model.

Akuo Group Asia-Pacific Chief Executive, Jean Ballandras says these innovative projects are not prototypes.

Ballandras says there is no risk in following those type of projects in small island nations as they have tested and proofed it to be really mature.

He adds right now the importance is much more to device a path with different steps and probably being inspired by what happened in New Caledonia.

“We have seen that there is really a ground breaking project in Tonga as well, so it is not the question of the size of the island, it is not a question of capacity in itself, it’s really willingness but the good thing is that you have in the region project that which are living examples.”

Speaking to journalists from the Indo Pacific currently on a recent tour of Paris, France Ballandras says the innovations perfectly fit the needs and the expectation of Pacific Island population.