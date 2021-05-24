Replacement of materials a concern for Levuka Town Council

Balancing development and conservation is a challenge for the Levuka Town Council.

Levuka has been declared a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage Site in 2013 for being “an outstanding example of late 19th century buildings.”

While making a submission to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Chief Executive Josese Rakuita says maintaining the old building is an issue.

Article continues after advertisement



Levuka Town.

Rakuita says the replacement of materials is a concern as the majority of the materials are over 100 years old.

“The challenge is trying to maintain it. Every year we submit our request to the government in line with the development of Levuka under the management plan for Levuka. “

Rakuita says all buildings within the town boundary have been declared heritage buildings.

He further stated that measures have been put in place to ensure rates are promptly paid and fully accounted for.

The Chief Executive says they have individual rate cards that hold the details of the ratepayers.

The Council is guided by the heritage guidelines and they are tasked with ensuring that everything that falls within the ambit of Levuka maintains its heritage status.