Repair on damaged pipeline on track

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji says work on the damaged main pipeline from Tamavua to Suva is on track, as the repair teams on site have now managed to completely dewater the trunk main.

They have also accessed the damaged trunk main.

WAF says the fault is located next to a thrust block, which is expected to delay repairs as instead of repairing with clamps or welding, they will now have to cut and replace the entire damaged section.

It says safety precautions are being taken not to damage other utility services, especially the EFL Power Line, which poses a safety risk to all on-site.

The burst main occurred after a contractor working for another organization was conducting horizontal directional drilling and ended up damaging the trunk on Thursday morning.

This has impacted the greater Suva area, including Walu Bay, Mead Road, Samabula, Lami, Waimanu, and Rewa Street residents.

WAF says its team is working diligently to resolve this issue.