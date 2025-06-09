Remote school receives much-needed support

[Photo: FILE]

Students boarding at Nalotawa District School have received a boost to their living conditions following the donation of forty new mattresses and two water tanks.

Located in the highlands of Ba, nearly an hour from the main highway, the school accommodates forty-nine boarding students from kindergarten to Year 8.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection delivered the items today after the school raised its needs during a visit by the Minister last year.

School Manager Alipate Tuinuku said the school has long struggled with unreliable water supply, making basic daily tasks challenging for both the students and the teachers caring for the boarders.

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He noted that the two water tanks will help ease the burden of water storage and ease some of the difficulties faced by those living at the school.

“We usually face challenges with the water system. Now we can use the tank for rainwater harvesting, and it will also be connected to a boat as another water source. This water tank will help provide water for the kids during school hours, especially during this difficult time in the rainy season.”

Tuinuku also highlighted that the mattresses were a key need, revealing that students had been using the same bedding for the past 15 years.

He said the condition of the mattresses had gradually deteriorated over time, and the new donation will help provide students with more comfortable and healthier living conditions.

The school management has expressed its appreciation to the Ministry for responding to their request and supporting the welfare of students in remote communities.

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