Relocation still a long-term plan for Naqali villagers

Families in Naqali village, Naitasiri say they will not relocate despite the area being susceptible to flooding in times of heavy rain.

However, the village headman, Mosese Vosabeci says part of the village and farm fields are constantly flooded when there is torrential rain. However, this is nothing new for them.

Vosabeci says despite the havoc created, relocation is still not an option for the Naqali villagers.

“We will not move. Flooding is nothing new for us. All we need now is assistance from relevant authorities to assist farmers who are normally affected as a result of flooding. “

Community health worker Inivereti Tinaitubuna, says she will work closely with the village headman and will always be at the forefront of checking on the safety of villagers in times of disaster.

“The safety of villagers is important to me. When I receive reports of climate-sensitive diseases after a disaster, I make it my business to refer the cases to the hospital if they are severe. Otherwise, I will treat them at home. “

Meanwhile, farmers in the area have started rehabilitation after the severe flooding in the past few days.