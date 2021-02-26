Relocated Fijians will have the opportunity to vote

Every election presents its own sets of challenges and this year the Fijian Elections Office is looking at how COVID-19 pandemic is going to structure the election processes.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they are also looking at the mass movement post the pandemic especially in the western division.

Saneem says they will have to work to ensure Fijians who have relocated have the opportunity to vote in the next election.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the key point to note here would be that u can only vote at the polling station you are assigned. If you don’t update your details then you will not be able to vote at the polling station that is closest to you on Election Day unless you have updated your information.”

Saneem says members of the public will have access to the voter registration team earlier next year.

He adds they have three voter registration centres in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa for anyone who needs a voter registration card urgently.