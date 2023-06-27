Regulatory environment hinders growth: Batiweti

The Business Regulatory environment can stifle entrepreneurial activity and business growth and impact the ease of doing business.

This was highlighted by Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti while speaking on “Saqamoli Matters” last night.

Batiweti says there have been instances where investment has been lost due to the barriers to doing business.

“The regulatory environment is becoming a barrier to the ease of doing business, and some of the regulators take it upon themselves to always put obstacles in front of investors. “

Batiweti says it is vital that regulators and investors work together to enhance investment and Fiji’s economic environment.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says it’s critical to get the views of the private sector before developing new laws and processes.

“They are there to get on with the project. They want to move, and they have certain targets, and we have to move with them. If we don’t move with them, we miss the boat, and maybe we will miss the big investment, and there are many cases where we have done that.”

Chetty says the innovative space of digital technology is a solution; however, we need to rethink our processes and laws.

He adds that some processes need to be reviewed to ensure that the ease of doing business remains attractive not only for domestic investors but for foreign investors as well.