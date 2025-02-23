Refuse external interests says Toribau

Foreign powers continue to shape deep sea mining debates in the Pacific, pushing profit-driven narratives that overlook community impacts.

Civil society leaders warn that the region risks paying a heavy price if external interests dominate the conversation.

Independent Policy Consultant Lagi Toribau says the call for Pacific-led decision-making has never been more urgent in the face of mounting external pressures.

Toribau says foreign systems often manipulate narratives, framing deep sea mining as a necessity for global green energy demands, but ignoring Pacific voices.

“What we have been told is that it’s necessary for the green transition, and we have accepted this without even questioning it. Your narrative is not our narrative. This transition and dependency on minerals is not a Pacific guideline; it’s a North American one.”

This, according to civil society groups, leaves local communities shouldering the long-term costs.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga warns that while mining may bring initial investments, its long-term consequences will ultimately cost us.

Refino Varea argues that foreign industries push false narratives, prioritizing profits over Pacific needs like climate resilience.

He adds that the industry’s claims about needing resources for medical devices and sanitary services are not new.

As the Pacific faces mounting external pressure to approve deep sea mining projects, civil society leaders are calling for greater community involvement and a stronger stand against foreign-driven exploitation.