Reforms implemented to eliminate police brutality

The Fiji Police Force has its internal system for investigating allegations of brutality.

According to statistics, there was one case of police brutality recorded in 2019, 26 cases in 2020, one in 2021, eight cases in 2022, and three cases between January and October this year.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that a “police blue culture” has been introduced as a standard operating procedure and as part of the policing culture within the Force.

The “blue culture” refers to the principles and values that govern the relationship between police officers and the public.

“In hindsight, in the most recent past, political influence and interferences as the aftermath of the coup culture, it has grotesquely distorted the role of policing and addressing police brutality is an integral part of that concept. At present, there is an onward assertion towards aligning the police force to the blue culture.”

Rabuka also says that the New Zealand Tactical Response Team, from the Office of Safety Pacific, is currently training officers on the legal procedures for using force with suspects.

The Prime Minister adds that officers are undergoing human rights training, focusing on restraint, de-escalation techniques, and respect for human dignity in interactions with the public.

“More importantly, Mr. Speaker, this is to ensure that the police officers are adorned with the appropriate skills to handle situations without resorting to violence”

Additionally, all serious cases of police brutality are referred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Force has a full-time psychologist who provides counseling and support to members identified as at risk or involved in the unnecessary use of force.