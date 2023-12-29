Reduced availability of Bus services

Bus services in the Central Division are operational only in areas deemed feasible due to flooding and the closure of the Rewa Bridge in Nausori resulting in considerable disruptions to public transportation amid adverse weather conditions.

Fiji Bus Operators General Secretary Rohit Latchan has highlighted the difficulties commuters are encountering in accessing their workplaces.

He has indicated that regular bus operations will recommence upon improvement in conditions.

Fijians are advised to take precautions and stay indoors until the weather situation improves.