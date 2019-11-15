Real Estate recovery process will continue

Incentives in the National budget will help in the recovery of the real estate sector.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says there might be more housing and land development projects coming up.

Dr Hassan says the real estate market has been slow for the past few months however the recovery process will continue.

“Generally, I would say it has not been that active because of the fact that the sales number has dropped and the total value of properties being sold over this period has gone down.”

He adds only lower-end properties have been sold in the past months.