Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Senior medical personnel on extended self-isolation|Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:10 pm

A group of teachers are going out of their way to set up a social media platform named “Read to Succeed” to help students with their education during this pandemic.

Group President, Master Josefa Boa says the group has gained a lot of traction recently drawing students from around the country to be part of the initiative.

Boa says the platform is an initiative by 18 teachers in the Central Division and from Tavua which has caught the attention of hundreds of parents and primary school students during this pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“The teachers teaching through this platform has never met. Read to succeed is a platform which engaged active learning for students from Early Childhood Education to Year 8. The teachers engaged themselves in teaching students through live videos and using available resources to teach a particular topic.”

Mother of four, Tekela Wainiqolo says read to succeed has a great impact on her children and keeps them engaged while staying at home.

“As working parents, the programme is of very great assistance to our children. Our children are able to link lessons that they had been learning before this COVID-19 lockdown. Our children are really enjoying the Read to Succeed programme and are always looking forward to their own year or class programme.”

The platform was established by four Literacy and Numeracy Mentors in the Central Division in April this year and now has 22 thousand followers.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.