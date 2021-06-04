Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students

A group of teachers are going out of their way to set up a social media platform named “Read to Succeed” to help students with their education during this pandemic.

Group President, Master Josefa Boa says the group has gained a lot of traction recently drawing students from around the country to be part of the initiative.

Boa says the platform is an initiative by 18 teachers in the Central Division and from Tavua which has caught the attention of hundreds of parents and primary school students during this pandemic.

“The teachers teaching through this platform has never met. Read to succeed is a platform which engaged active learning for students from Early Childhood Education to Year 8. The teachers engaged themselves in teaching students through live videos and using available resources to teach a particular topic.”

Mother of four, Tekela Wainiqolo says read to succeed has a great impact on her children and keeps them engaged while staying at home.

“As working parents, the programme is of very great assistance to our children. Our children are able to link lessons that they had been learning before this COVID-19 lockdown. Our children are really enjoying the Read to Succeed programme and are always looking forward to their own year or class programme.”

The platform was established by four Literacy and Numeracy Mentors in the Central Division in April this year and now has 22 thousand followers.