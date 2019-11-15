Re-usable bags for back to school shopping

With 10 days remaining for the beginning of another school year, books stores have introduced re-usable shopping bags to comply with the ban on single-use plastic bags.

CK’s Suva Bargain Centre Manager Jitesh Patel says the initiative which came into effect two days ago has not affected their daily operations.

Patel apart from book stores, other retailers have also stocked up on durable eco-friendly bags leading up to the back to school shopping.

“We and all businesses in Suva might have prepared already. Because we knew beforehand that we have to change to paper bags or the non-woven bags we call and the re-usable environment-friendly bags. So same here we give our customers free shopping bags as well”.

Patel says they’ve decided not to charge extra for the bags – but what’s more pleasing is that many customers are walking in with their own carry bags.

“We have seen the customer knew about it that this thing is coming in. Some of them are coming with their own bags as well. But they appreciate the bags that we normally give them”.

Post-Fiji Chief Executive Dr. Anirudha Bansod says the response from the customer’s on this new initiative is overwhelming.

“Post Fiji also got bio-degradable and environmental friendly bags. And you’ll see a positive energy and positive signs from the people that they are getting the stationery and putting in that bio-degradable which we are also selling from Post Fiji shops”.

Retailers who don’t comply face a $150,000 fine or 7 years imprisonment.