Rayalu requests for increased budget

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu will be asking for $250 million in the next fiscal year.

This is more than double the amount the ministry receives in the current budget.

Rayalu says the current budget of $101.2 million, although it was an increase of $6 million from the previous budget, is not enough to meet the needs of farmers and rural communities.

He says there are ongoing challenges in both the agriculture and waterways sectors, and the ministry must respond with real investment.

The minister says he wants to push agricultural processing to another level, whether it be through SMEs, private companies or those that are already doing it.

Rayalu says this budget submission is about more than just funding; it’s about giving farmers the tools, infrastructure, and opportunities they need to thrive.

He adds that it is about repairing critical waterways infrastructure to protect crops and communities, and it’s about adding value to what Fiji is producing.





