Rayalu addresses farming and waterway issues

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The government is addressing the pressing challenges including poor waterways infrastructure, drainage issues, and underutilized land faced by the people of Drekeniwai Village, Navatu, Cakaudrove.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu who is visiting the Northern Division, says everyone needs to work together to tackle the impacts of climate change.

Rayalu raised concern over the poor state of waterways infrastructure, which he says will be assessed thoroughly in the coming weeks.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The minister is hopeful that idle land will be utilized in the months ahead to boost agricultural production.

”

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The visit also included a tour of a nature-based seawall constructed by the Waterways Division in 2022.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

However, villagers have requested further work, which will be incorporated into future projects.