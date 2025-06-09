Rarawai Mill to resume crushing from tomorrow

The Rarawai Sugar Mill will resume crushing from tomorrow, signalling a major step forward in the government’s ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and stabilise the sugar industry.

The Mill suffered damage due to a fire that occurred on September 17th.

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh told Parliament that rigorous testing and trials have now been completed at the Ba mill, and the results confirm that the facility is ready to operate again.

He says the resumption of full operations is a strong indication that rehabilitation works are delivering results and that the industry is beginning to regain momentum after years of setbacks.

“This is a strong signal that our rehabilitation efforts are delivering results and that this Government is getting the industry moving again.”

Singh adds that the reopening is particularly significant for growers in the Western Division, who have been waiting for improved mill reliability to ensure timely harvesting and cane delivery.

The Minister says they remain committed to restoring production capacity across all mills and ensuring growers are supported through better infrastructure, consistent crushing, and improved overall efficiency within the sector.

