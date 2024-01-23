Ramayana has played a big part in the life of people

The Ramayana has had a big impact in the Pacific.

India High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthegyan stated this during the final day of Ram Lalla Utsav in Suva last night.

The Indian High Commission, in partnership with the Satan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, organized the Ram Lalla Utsav in various locations in Fiji in the lead-up to the opening of the Ram Mandir in India yesterday.

“The building of this Shri Ram mandir has a lot of history behind it. Let me just say that it was the hope of many generations of Indians, not just people of this generation. This has been a struggle; this has been a hope; this has been an expectation that has been built up over hundreds of years.”

The Indian High Commissioner says that they have received positive feedback from many people across Fiji.

He says that on this occasion, all should take pride in how the Fiji Indian community has maintained its unique cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, officiated at the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhiya, which was livestreamed all over the world yesterday evening.