Ram joins FSC’s Board

Newly appointed Director on the FSC Board, Adrian Sunil Parshu Ram. [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation Ltd has appointed Adrian Sunil Parshu Ram as a Director on its Board.

This change will take effect next month.

The announcement follows the departure of Athil Narayan, who had served on the Board for seven years.

FSC Chairman Nitya Reddy commended Narayan for his contributions to the industry and leadership in advocating for climate sustainability, sustainable aviation fuel and ethanol.

Parshu Ram, a lawyer and managing partner of Labasa-based firm Gibson & Company, brings a wealth of legal and business expertise to the FSC Board.

His qualifications include a Bachelor of Laws and Commerce from the University of Queensland, an MBA from USP and membership in the Fiji Institute of Accountants.

With a solid background in insurance, commercial, company, labor and employment law, taxation, and finance, Ram is well-equipped to address the challenges currently facing the sugar industry.

Reddy explained the critical state of the industry, dealing with financial and operational difficulties, including declining cane production, deteriorating milling infrastructure and escalating costs.

He said there was a need for directors who can effectively navigate these challenges and drive the necessary reforms.

Ram’s experience in litigation, mediation, and business management will play a crucial role in steering FSC through these tough times.

Reddy extended his acknowledgement to Ram for accepting the role and expressed confidence that his contributions will be invaluable in planning and implementing the legal strategies needed to overcome the industry’s current struggles.

