Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MOH working on weather challenge|49 active cases, 31 locally transmitted|Text platform set up for ration request|Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|PS disappointed with cheating Fijians|Wet weather hinders contact tracing|Three COVID-19 patients recover|No one in Fiji fully vaccinated: PS|FNUSA applauds frontliners|Email available for Food Ration packs|MOH releases new areas of interest|Fijians calling 161 urged to be patient|Naval officer among 44 arrested for breach|Labasa Police on alert|Zero tolerance for breach say police|Prime Minister visits Procurement Office|Together we can: Dr Fong|161 toll-free line up and running|Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|No reason given for Indian couple travel|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|New case announced in Rakiraki|
Full Coverage

News

Rain to continue until tomorrow

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 2, 2021 12:35 pm

A heavy rain warning is now in force for areas in the Central and Eastern parts of Viti Levu.

Senior Forecaster at the Fiji Meteorological Office, Samisoni Waqavakatoga says those living in the Suva-Nausori corridor, Navua, Tailevu and the Naitasiri area can expect heavy downpours.

He adds the rainy weather will continue until Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

“The situation, there is a trough of low pressure associated with rain that is slowly moving over Fiji and that is why we are continuing to have this heavy downpours especially over the Central and Eastern divisions. Other areas are such as Vanua Levu and Taveuni is under heavy rain alert.”

Fijians living in low lying and flood-prone areas are urged to take precaution.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.