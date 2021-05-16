Rain to continue until tomorrow

A heavy rain warning is now in force for areas in the Central and Eastern parts of Viti Levu.

Senior Forecaster at the Fiji Meteorological Office, Samisoni Waqavakatoga says those living in the Suva-Nausori corridor, Navua, Tailevu and the Naitasiri area can expect heavy downpours.

He adds the rainy weather will continue until Tuesday.

“The situation, there is a trough of low pressure associated with rain that is slowly moving over Fiji and that is why we are continuing to have this heavy downpours especially over the Central and Eastern divisions. Other areas are such as Vanua Levu and Taveuni is under heavy rain alert.”

Fijians living in low lying and flood-prone areas are urged to take precaution.