Radrodro to convene high-level meeting on USP

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states that he will be convening a special meeting with the Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad upon his return from his Lau trip regarding the USP staff’s proposed strike action.

He also adds this meeting will include Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh.

He highlights that he is not aware of all the details of the actions taken by the Association of USP Staff, who have voted to go on strike in a bid to remove Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia.

Radrodro says that he has requested Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca to draw up the agenda for the meeting to discuss the submissions to the USP council.

“I do not have the full details yet of the actions that have been taken by the USP staff association but like I said in my parliament update recently I am looking to call a special meeting for the council and that is something that they are working towards to address issues that are coming out of the university of the south pacific including the strike action that is intended to be taken by the staff.”

Radrodro reminds that USP is a regional university governed by its own Statute and Fiji is one of the 12 members of its council.

He adds that they are working towards addressing this issue as soon as they can.