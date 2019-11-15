Radrodro has debunked the Blue Lane initiative: Sayed-Khaiyum

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Opposition MP Salote Radrodro has debunked the Blue Lane initiative despite its positive impact.

Radrodro in Parliament called on the Government to close our sea borders claiming the Blue Lane initiative will bring about the possibility of the illegal drug trade and can pose health risks to Fijians.

She claims the government is using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to allow international yachts to come into Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“If the Blue lane initiative will allow yachts and will still bring in those kinds of possibilities of having hard drugs ending up on our beaches why is the Government allowing that Blue Lane initiative Honorable Speaker?”

Sayed-Khaiyum has labeled Radrodro’s statement as short-sighted, silly, and ignorant. He says the MP is mono-focused on one particular issue.

“Every single county in the world today faces drug problems. Drug usage in Australia has increased significantly. My brother-in-law who is actually a school teacher will tell you kids coming to school scratching their arms because they on ice. It is a problem there too and they also allow yachts.”

The AG says the Opposition fails to comprehend these issues.

“I would like her to go and tell all those Fijians after the arrival of those 60 or 70 odd yachts. All those Fijians who have now been re-employed at Port Denarau, some of them have gone out to the Mamanucas. There’s going to be a regatta between the islands during independence week 10th October. How many Fijians will be employed? They will be able to earn some living. On one hand, they talk about unemployment yet on the other hand they don’t want these people to be employed.”

He says Fiji is working with Australia and New Zealand to curb drug crime.