Radrodro assures thorough investigation

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry will leave no stone unturned in investigating the horrific bus accident in Lautoka last week.

86 pupils, the majority of whom are students of Delana Primary School, were involved in the accident.

Two of the students have since undergone amputations as a result of injuries sustained.

[File Photo]

During a visit to the school, the Minister gave his assurance to parents that they are not alone.

Radrodro also urged parents to provide their children with affection, love, and support during this difficult time as all concerned come together to heal from the horrific incident.

The Education Minister also extended his sincere gratitude to the medical team of the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force officials in Lautoka for their concerted efforts during this recovery period.

