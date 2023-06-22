Eight students remain admitted after bus accident

[Source: FIJI NWZ & Sports]

Eight primary school students are still admitted with serious injuries at the Lautoka Hospital following a bus accident yesterday.

Police says that a total of 78 students and an adult were in the bus when it tumbled along Ajodhya Prasad Road in Banaras, Lautoka.

Police say while the eight students remain admitted, the rest were treated and sent home yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the driver has yet to be interviewed.

Fiji Police Force Assistant Commissioner Operations, Livai Driu, is calling on all parties concerned to be patient as the police conduct their investigation.