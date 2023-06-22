Bus accident victims undergo major surgeries

Aspen Medical Chief Executive, Gavin Whiteside has this afternoon revealed that two of the 74 students who were involved in a bus accident yesterday had to undergo amputations.

The accident happened in Banaras, Lautoka whereby the bus these students were travelling in tumbled along Ajodhya Prasad Road.

Whiteside further states 22 required surgery while 21 underwent scans.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a total of 79 passengers were treated in connection with the accident.

“The end result is that we had no loss of life which is an absolutely amazing outcome and testament to the fantastic services and team effort provided by the staff. I would also like to acknowledge the community that really got behind everybody in ED.”

Whiteside is assuring the public that the hospital will provide counselling services to both parents and children who experienced the traumatic incident.

FBC News had the opportunity to speak with one of the parents, Filipe Bale Moto, whose daughter was admitted to the hospital overnight.

Moto recounted the traumatic experience she endured upon seeing her daughter, a first-grade student, covered in blood.

She expressed immense relief that there were no fatalities but stressed the emotional toll the incident has taken on her and the family.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has expressed concern over the accident.

Following his visit to Lautoka Hospital, where eight children remain admitted in critical condition, Ro Filipe addressed the media, emphasizing the gravity of the incident.

The Minister reveals he received the preliminary reports regarding the accident yesterday, but states he cannot provide further details as the investigation is still underway.

“I’ve instructed the Acting CEO of the LTA, I’ve also received complaints on those regarding the monitoring of bus companies, the standards of the buses and also the routes so we are currently looking into all those issues.”

In a show of support to the affected families, Ro Filipe directed his officers to assist parents in navigating the accident compensation processes.

As the investigation into the bus accident continues, the focus remains on determining its cause and identifying any lapses in safety measures.

The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with relevant authorities, is committed to taking appropriate action to prevent such accidents in the future and to ensure the safety of all commuters, especially school children.