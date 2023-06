Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau is currently at the Lautoka Hospital, visiting the children who were admitted following the bus accident yesterday.

Eight primary school students are still admitted with serious injuries after the bus they were traveling in tumbled along Ajodhya Prasad Road in Banaras, Lautoka.

According to the police, there were a total of 78 students and an adult.

Ro Filipe also met with some parents.